Rennes loses unbeaten Ligue 1 record after losing to Angers

PARIS (AP) — Rennes lost its unbeaten record in the French league after losing to Angers 2-1 at home on Friday.

The defeat leaves Rennes in third place behind defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and leader Lille, which is the only remaining unbeaten side.

Things started brightly for Rennes in the 17th minute when forward Adrien Hunou netted from close range after midfielder Flavien Tait’s shot was saved.

Angers equalized in the 26th when former Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal struck home with a deflection after latching onto striker Stephane Bahoken’s pass, and took the lead in the 57th through midfielder Angelo Fulgini’s opportunist effort.

Rennes missed chances in the last five minutes as Angers held on for a win to move up to sixth place.

On Saturday, Marseille and PSG look for confidence-boosting wins after poor performances in the Champions League this week.

Sixth-placed Marseille, which lost at Olympiakos 1-0, is at Lorient. After losing at home to Manchester United 2-1, PSG hosts last-placed Dijon.

Lille is two points ahead of PSG and Rennes going into Sunday’s trip to Nice.

