On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Rennes loses unbeaten Ligue 1 record after losing to Angers

By The Associated Press
October 23, 2020 5:42 pm
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Rennes lost its unbeaten record in the French league after losing to Angers 2-1 at home on Friday.

The defeat leaves Rennes in third place behind defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and leader Lille, which is the only remaining unbeaten side.

Things started brightly for Rennes in the 17th minute when forward Adrien Hunou netted from close range after midfielder Flavien Tait’s shot was saved.

Angers equalized in the 26th when former Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal struck home with a deflection after latching onto striker Stephane Bahoken’s pass, and took the lead in the 57th through midfielder Angelo Fulgini’s opportunist effort.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Rennes missed chances in the last five minutes as Angers held on for a win to move up to sixth place.

On Saturday, Marseille and PSG look for confidence-boosting wins after poor performances in the Champions League this week.

Sixth-placed Marseille, which lost at Olympiakos 1-0, is at Lorient. After losing at home to Manchester United 2-1, PSG hosts last-placed Dijon.

Lille is two points ahead of PSG and Rennes going into Sunday’s trip to Nice.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth