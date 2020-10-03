On Air: Federal News Network program
Report: Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has COVID-19

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 12:05 pm
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has COVID-19 and will not play in this week’s game against the Chiefs, ESPN reported on Saturday. The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal the name.

It was not immediately known when the team would be able to travel to Kansas City for the game, which was scheduled for Sunday afternoon, if at all.

The team said the player has entered self-quarantine. Players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with him were tested Saturday morning and all were negative, the team said in a statement.

The statement said the team is consulting with the league and medical specialists “regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

