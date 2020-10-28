Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Rockies decline $12M option for infielder Daniel Murphy

By The Associated Press
October 28, 2020 5:48 pm
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies declined infielder Daniel Murphy’s $12 million option on Wednesday, bringing a close to his two-year stint with the team.

Murphy will receive a $6 million buyout.

The 35-year-old never really flourished at hitter-friendly Coors Field after signing a $24 million, two-year deal — with a mutual option for ’21 — in December 2018. He hit .269 with 16 homers and 94 RBIs in 172 games with the Rockies. He dealt with a finger injury in his first season in Denver.

Colorado brought Murphy in to play first base, but he was replaced this season by Josh Fuentes, who’s the cousin of Rockies star third baseman Nolan Arenado and batted .306.

Murphy is a three-time All Star and a .296 career hitter with the New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs and the Rockies.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota