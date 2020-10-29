Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Rossi, Segura score goals as LAFC beats Dynamo 2-1

By The Associated Press
October 29, 2020 12:49 am
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diego Rossi and Eddie Segura scored to help Los Angeles FC beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Rossi, despite missing three games on international duty with Uruguay, has an MLS-leading 13 goals this season.

Using the outside of his foot, Mohamed El-Munir slipped a cross past goalkeeper Marko Maric to Rossi for an empty-netter in the ninth minute. Segura tapped one into the side of the net in the 22nd, making it 2-0.

Los Angeles (9-7-4) has won back-to-back games for the second time this season — both in October.

Kenneth Vermeer misplayed the ball as he came off his line and Ariel Lassiter — the 26-year-old son of former MLS star Roy Lassiter — tapped in from point-blank range in the 46th minute to cap the scoring.

Vermeer made a diving stop of a penalty kick by Houston’s Mauro Manotas in the 33rd minute.

Matías Vera was shown a yellow card in the 33rd minute, then another in the 59th, and the Dynamo played a man down the rest of the way.

Houston (4-8-9) is winless, with three losses, in its last five games.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota