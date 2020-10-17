Rublev, Coric advance to St. Petersburg Open final

On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 1:07 pm
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Andrey Rublev and Borna Coric overcame Canadian opposition to reach the final of the St. Petersburg Open on Saturday.

Third-seeded Rublev rallied to beat second-seeded Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Coric also recovered in the semifinals to beat Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Rublev saved five of six break points to rally from a set down for the second time this week after also trailing Ugo Humbert by a set in the second round.

Coric, who lost to Daniil Medvedev in last year’s final, withstood an early onslaught from Raonic to win in just under two hours.

The Croatian player will bid to beat Rublev for the first time at the fourth attempt in Sunday’s final.

