Russo throws for 4 TDs, Temple hangs on for 39-37 win

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 4:24 pm
1 min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Russo threw for four touchdowns and Amir Tyler stuffed a two-point conversion try with a minute to go as Temple beat South Florida 39-37 Saturday.

Tyler, who also forced a fumble in the first half, dropped Noah Johnson for a loss after USF scored on Leonard Parker’s 1-yard run.

Russo threw a 13-yard score to Randle Jones to complete a 19-point run that left the Owls (1-1, 1-1 American) ahead 39-31 with 4 1/2 minutes left. Arnold Ebiketie picked up a bungled USF handoff and carried it 11 yards for a 32-31 lead after a two-point run failed. Russo started the rally from an 11-point deficit with a 12-yard TD pass to Branden Mack with 5 1/2 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Russo was 30-of-42 passing including two interceptions. Two of his touchdown passes went to Jadan Blue.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

Jordan McCloud threw for 182 yards on 15-of-26 passing and three scores for the Bulls (1-4, 0-3 American).

USF went ahead 21-17 with just over a minute left in a wild close to the first half. Johnson scored on a 2-yard run that came after Mekhi LaPointe returned an interception to the Temple 35. The Bulls then recovered an onside kick but fumbled the ball back to the Owls two plays later. Temple had a field-goal attempt blocked on the final play of the half.

No fans were permitted for Temple’s home opener.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

