Rutgers guard McConnell (back) to take medical redshirt.

By The Associated Press
October 2, 2020 6:47 pm
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell is going to take a medical redshirt for the basketball season.

The junior disclosed his intention Friday, saying he has not recovered from injuries, including a back problem.

McConnell made 21 starts last season, averaging 6.7 points and 3.7 rebounds. He has played in 62 games, averaging 6.1 points and 3.1 rebounds.

McConnell thanked everyone for the support he has received since arriving at Rutgers.

“Coming to Rutgers and helping turn this program around has been an amazing experience,” he wrote. “During my time here I’ve battled through multiple injuries. Unfortunately, I am still not fully healthy. After talking it over with Coach Pikiell and my family, I have decided to redshirt this upcoming season to focus on getting 100% healthy.”

Rutgers (20-11) was on the verge of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991 when the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the season during the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

The Scarlet Knights are expected to return most of their starters from last season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

