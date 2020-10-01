Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

San Diego 11, St. Louis 9

By The Associated Press
October 1, 2020 11:45 pm
< a min read
      
St. Louis San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 9 10 9 Totals 38 11 15 11
Wong 2b 4 1 1 4 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0
Edman 3b 5 1 1 0 Tatis Jr. ss 5 2 3 5
Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 2 1 Machado 3b 5 1 1 1
Carlson lf 2 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 5 1 1 0
Molina c 5 0 2 1 Pham lf 5 0 4 0
O’Neill pr 0 0 0 0 Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0
DeJong ss 4 1 0 0 Moreland dh 2 1 1 0
Carpenter dh 3 3 1 0 Profar ph-dh 3 1 2 0
Fowler rf 5 1 2 1 Myers rf 5 2 2 4
Bader cf 3 1 1 2 Nola c 2 2 0 0
Cronenworth 2b 2 1 1 1
St. Louis 130 002 021 9
San Diego 000 204 32x 11

E_DeJong (1), Pham (1), Tatis Jr. (1). DP_St. Louis 2, San Diego 0. LOB_St. Louis 8, San Diego 9. 2B_Carpenter (1), Fowler (1), Goldschmidt (1), Pham (2). HR_Wong (1), Goldschmidt (2), Tatis Jr. 2 (2), Machado (1), Myers 2 (2). SF_Bader (1), Wong (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Wainwright 3 1-3 6 2 2 2 3
Gomber 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2
Helsley H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cabrera 1-3 0 2 2 2 1
Gallegos BS,0-1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Ponce de Leon L,0-1 1 2 3 3 1 2
Webb 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Whitley 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
San Diego
Davies 2 5 4 4 1 3
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Morejon 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Adams 2-3 0 1 1 1 0
Strahm 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Richards 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pagán W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pomeranz H,1 1 1 2 0 0 1
Rosenthal S,1-1 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_Adams (Carlson), Pomeranz (Carpenter). WP_Wainwright.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, James Hoye; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Gabe Morales; Left, Rob Drake.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_4:19.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane