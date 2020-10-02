On Air: Federal News Network program
San Diego 4, St. Louis 0

By The Associated Press
October 2, 2020 10:49 pm
< a min read
      
St. Louis San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 4 0 Totals 33 4 8 4
Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 Grisham cf 5 1 0 0
Edman 3b 4 0 1 0 Tatis Jr. ss 2 1 1 0
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 0 1
Carlson lf-cf 4 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 2
Molina c 3 0 1 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Profar lf 0 0 0 0
Carpenter dh 3 0 0 0 Moreland dh 4 0 2 0
Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 Myers rf 3 0 1 0
Bader cf 1 0 0 0 Nola c 4 0 0 0
B.Miller ph 1 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 2 3 1
O’Neill lf 0 0 0 0
Dean ph 1 0 0 0
St. Louis 000 000 000 0
San Diego 000 010 21x 4

E_Wong (1), Edman (1), Tatis Jr. (2). DP_St. Louis 1, San Diego 0. LOB_St. Louis 9, San Diego 9. 2B_Molina (2), Tatis Jr. (1), Hosmer (1). HR_Cronenworth (1). SB_Pham (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Flaherty L,0-1 6 6 1 1 2 8
Reyes 2 2 3 1 2 3
San Diego
Stammen 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1
Johnson 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Morejon 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Adams W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Patiño H,1 1 1 0 0 1 0
Pagán H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pomeranz H,2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 3

Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Hill (Bader).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Rob Drake; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Gabe Morales.

T_3:21.

