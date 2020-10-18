On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
San Francisco 24, L.A. Rams 16

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 11:33 pm
< a min read
      
L.A. Rams 0 6 3 7 16
San Francisco 7 14 0 3 24

First Quarter

SF_Samuel 6 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:39.

Second Quarter

SF_Kittle 44 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 14:14.

LAR_Woods 10 pass from Goff (kick blocked), 9:03.

SF_Aiyuk 2 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 1:47.

Third Quarter

LAR_FG Sloman 42, 12:06.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 49, 5:26.

LAR_Reynolds 40 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 3:24.

A_0.

___

LAR SF
First downs 17 24
Total Net Yards 311 390
Rushes-yards 19-113 37-122
Passing 198 268
Punt Returns 3-29 2-20
Kickoff Returns 3-69 1-21
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-38-1 23-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 6-48.5 5-47.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-34 7-63
Time of Possession 22:05 37:55

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 14-88, Woods 2-11, Goff 1-10, Brown 2-4. San Francisco, Mostert 17-65, Hasty 9-37, McKinnon 6-18, Garoppolo 4-8, Samuel 1-(minus 6).

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 19-38-1-198. San Francisco, Garoppolo 23-33-0-268.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Woods 4-29, Higbee 3-56, Everett 3-27, Brown 3-18, Kupp 3-11, Reynolds 2-45, Jefferson 1-8. San Francisco, Kittle 7-109, Samuel 6-66, Bourne 2-44, Aiyuk 2-12, Mostert 2-11, McKinnon 2-10, Juszczyk 1-8, T.Taylor 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

