San Francisco 24, L.A. Rams 16

|L.A. Rams
|0
|6
|3
|7
|—
|16
|San Francisco
|7
|14
|0
|3
|—
|24
First Quarter
SF_Samuel 6 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:39.
Second Quarter
SF_Kittle 44 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 14:14.
LAR_Woods 10 pass from Goff (kick blocked), 9:03.
SF_Aiyuk 2 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 1:47.
Third Quarter
LAR_FG Sloman 42, 12:06.
Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 49, 5:26.
LAR_Reynolds 40 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 3:24.
A_0.
|
|LAR
|SF
|First downs
|17
|24
|Total Net Yards
|311
|390
|Rushes-yards
|19-113
|37-122
|Passing
|198
|268
|Punt Returns
|3-29
|2-20
|Kickoff Returns
|3-69
|1-21
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-38-1
|23-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|6-48.5
|5-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-34
|7-63
|Time of Possession
|22:05
|37:55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 14-88, Woods 2-11, Goff 1-10, Brown 2-4. San Francisco, Mostert 17-65, Hasty 9-37, McKinnon 6-18, Garoppolo 4-8, Samuel 1-(minus 6).
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 19-38-1-198. San Francisco, Garoppolo 23-33-0-268.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Woods 4-29, Higbee 3-56, Everett 3-27, Brown 3-18, Kupp 3-11, Reynolds 2-45, Jefferson 1-8. San Francisco, Kittle 7-109, Samuel 6-66, Bourne 2-44, Aiyuk 2-12, Mostert 2-11, McKinnon 2-10, Juszczyk 1-8, T.Taylor 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
