San Jose 2, Los Angeles Galaxy 1

Los Angeles Galaxy 1 0 — 1 San Jose 1 1 — 2

First half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Lletget, 6, 4th minute; 2, San Jose, Lopez, 1 (Lima), 42nd.

Second half_3, San Jose, Rios, 2 (penalty kick), 82nd.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, David Bingham, Jonathan Klinsmann; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega.

Yellow Cards_DePuy, Los Angeles Galaxy, 12th; Kitchen, Los Angeles Galaxy, 31st; Fierro, San Jose, 45th; Dos Santos, Los Angeles Galaxy, 45th+1; Corona, Los Angeles Galaxy, 60th; Yueill, San Jose, 63rd; Marcinkowski, San Jose, 90th+4.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Jose Da Silva, Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_David Bingham; Nick DePuy, Rolf Feltscher, Emiliano Insua (Diedie Traore, 90th), Daniel Steres; Joe Corona (Efrain Alvarez, 66th), Jonathan Dos Santos (Ethan Zubak, 89th), Perry Kitchen, Sebastian Lletget (Yony Gonzalez, 72nd); Chicharito (Sacha Kljestan, 89th), Cristian Pavon.

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima, Marcos Lopez; Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Fierro (Shea Salinas, 73rd), Judson (Luis Felipe, 73rd), Jackson Yueill; Andy Rios, Chris Wondolowski (Cade Cowell, 73rd).

