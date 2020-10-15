San Jose 4, Los Angeles Galaxy 0

San Jose 1 3 — 4 Los Angeles Galaxy 0 0 — 0

First half_1, San Jose, Lima, 1 (Rios), 44th minute.

Second half_2, San Jose, Rios, 4 (Fierro), 52nd; 3, San Jose, Thompson, 1, 76th; 4, San Jose, Lima, 2 (Cowell), 90th+3.

Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Klinsmann, David Bingham.

Yellow Cards_Insua, Los Angeles Galaxy, 47th; Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 61st.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Kevin Lock, Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

Lineups

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima, Tommy Thompson (Paul Marie, 77th); Cristian Espinoza (Siad Haji, 84th), Carlos Fierro (Cade Cowell, 84th), Judson, Jackson Yueill; Andy Rios (Luis Felipe, 84th), Chris Wondolowski (Shea Salinas, 72nd).

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Klinsmann; Julian Araujo, Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua (Diedie Traore, 55th), Daniel Steres; Yony Gonzalez (Ethan Zubak, 85th), Perry Kitchen, Sacha Kljestan (Carlos Harvey, 74th), Sebastian Lletget (Emil Cuello, 85th); Chicharito (Efrain Alvarez, 55th), Cristian Pavon.

