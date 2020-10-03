On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Santos scores in 62nd, helps Columbus tie FC Dallas 2-2

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 11:32 pm
< a min read
      

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Pedro Santos had a goal and an assist for Columbus as the Crew tied FC Dallas 2-2 Saturday night and moved into a tie for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Santos scored in the 62nd minute to forge the tie. Columbus (9-2-4) is tied for first in the conference with Toronto, which defeated Philadelphia on Saturday.

Youness Mokhtar tied the match at 1 two minutes into the second half off an assist from Santos. In the 62nd, Emmanuel Boateng crossed to Gyasi Zardes in front of the goal. But the ball deflected off Zardes’ foot to Santos, who scored from close range.

Michael Barrios scored on a header in the 35th minute for Dallas (5-3-6), which has played consecutive draws. Reto Ziegler scored off a penalty-kick in the 53rd minute.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane