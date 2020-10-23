On Air: America in the Morning
Sassuolo held by Torino to 3-3 after another comeback

By The Associated Press
October 23, 2020 5:38 pm
1 min read
      

SASSUOLO, Italy (AP) — Sassuolo missed the chance to go top of Serie A despite another late comeback as it was held to 3-3 by Torino, which picked up its first point of the season on Friday.

It was a thrilling finale to the match, with four late goals in eight minutes.

Sassuolo was a surprise second heading into the match, two points behind early leader AC Milan, which was playing on Monday.

Torino was rock bottom and without a point from its opening three matches but it was the visitor which took the lead in the first half through Karl Linetty.

Filip Đuričić leveled in the 71st but two goals in as many minutes from Andrea Belotti and Saša Lukić had Torino 3-1 up with 11 minutes remaining.

Sassuolo came back from 3-1 down on Sunday to win against Bologna 4-3 and threatened to do so again when Vlad Chiricheș and Francesco Caputo scored within a minute of each other but it couldn’t find the winner in the remaining five minutes.

Sassuolo is one of three teams still unbeaten in Serie A — along with Milan and Juventus.

It is only Sassuolo’s eighth season in the Italian top-flight and the team has never finished higher than sixth.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

