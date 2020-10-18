Saturday’s best

STARS

—Mac Jones, Alabama, passed for 417 yards and four TDs, and the No. 2 Crimson Tide’s aerial assault picked apart No. 3 Georgia’s heralded defense in the second half of a 41-24 victory.

—Brady White, Memphis, threw for 486 yards his sixth TD pass with just over a minute remaining completed a school-record 21-point comeback and the Tigers beat UCF 50-49 to snap a 13-game losing streak to the Knights.

—Dillon Gabriel, UCF, threw for 601 yards on 35-of-49 passing and five TDs in a 50-49 loss to Memphis.

—Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, brushed off his first interception this season to pass for a career-high 404 yards and five TDs as the No. 1 Tigers overwhelmed Georgia Tech 73-7.

—Hendon Hooker, Virginia Tech, ran for a career-high 164 yards and accounted for four TDs in the No. 23 Hokies’ 40-14 win over Boston College.

—Nelson Smith, Navy, ran for a career-high 157 yards and two TDs to help the Midshipmen beat East Carolina 27-23.

— Jason Bean, North Texas, accounted for 350 yards and five TDs in a 52-35 win over Middle Tennessee.

—D’Eriq King, Miami, threw four touchdowns, including two to Will Mallory, to lead the 13th-ranked Hurricanes to a 31-19 win over Pittsburgh.

—Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin, had 177 yards and two TDs receiving, and scored on a 37-yard punt return in a 31-12 victory over Division II Angelo State.

— Anthony Russo, Temple, threw for four TDs as the Owls beat South Florida 39-37.

— DeWayne McBride, UAB, had a 71-yard touchdown run and finished with 133 yards in a 37-14 victory over Western Kentucky.

TIDE TOPS DAWGS

Alabama’s offense was too much for Georgia’s defense.

Mac Jones passed for 417 yards and four touchdowns, and the No. 2 Crimson Tide’s aerial assault picked apart No. 3 Georgia’s heralded defense in the second half of a 41-24 victory.

Alabama, with coach Nick Saban stalking the sideline after a COVID-19 scare, rallied with three touchdowns in a 10-minute span starting late in the third quarter of a battle of the Southeastern Conference’s last remaining unbeatens.

The nation’s top scoring offense ultimately got the decisive upper hand in a battle with the Bulldogs and one of the nation’s best defenses.

Georgia had no answer for Jones and star receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, especially with Alabama’s own beleaguered defense grabbing two second-half interceptions and three overall.

NUMBERS

36_Years since Kentucky won at Tennessee before beating the No. 18 Volunteers 34-7.

367_Consecutive passes by top-ranked Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence before Georgia Tech’s Zamari picked him off in the first quarter of the Tigers’ 73-7 win.

RECORD NIGHT

Memphis had a school-record 21-point comeback to beat UCF. It wasn’t the only record broken on a night filled with offense.

Brady White threw for 486 yards and his sixth touchdown pass with just over a minute remaining helped the Tigers beat UCF 50-49 to snap a 13-game losing streak to the Knights.

UCF outgained Memphis 798-703 for 1,501 yards offense combined, eclipsing the American Athletic Conference record of 1,479 set by the same teams in a 2017 game.

White completed 34 of 50 passes. UCF’s Dillon Gabriel threw for 601 yards on 35-of-49 passing with five scores.

The Knights drove to Memphis’ 22 for a chance to win, but Daniel Obarski pulled a 40-yard field-goal attempt left with 19 seconds remaining.

The Tigers’ comeback surpassed the school record of 17 points against Houston in 2017.

