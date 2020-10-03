Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHPs Rex Brothers, Brailyn Marquez and Justin Steele, RHPs Tyler Chatwood, Tyson Miller, Colin Rea, Duane Underwood Jr., Dillon Maples and Rowan Wick, CF Albert Almora Jr., 1B Jose Martinez and C Miguel Amaya from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHPs Junior Fernandez, Seth Elledge, Nabil Crosmatt and Jake Woodford, INFs Elehuris Montero, Max Schrock, John Nogowski and Edmundo Sosa and OFs Lane Thomas and Justin Williams from alternate training site. Activated RHP Carlos Martinez from the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Francis Bernard from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated TE Trey Burton from the injured reserve. Placed WR Michael Pittman on injured reserve. Signed WR Marcus Johnson from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Juju Hughes from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Austin Mack from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed CB Trevor Williams on injured reserve. Signed DB Grayland Arnold, WRs Travis Fulgham and Travis Fulgham, C Luke Juriga and RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY FC — G Pedro Gallese will join Peru national team and M Jhegson Sebastian Mendez will join the Ecuador national team for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications.

