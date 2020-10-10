On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
October 10, 2020 2:55 pm
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated RHPs Albert Abreu, Luis Gil, Domingo German, Luis Medina, Clarke Schmidt, Brooks Kriske and Miguel Yajure, Cs Erik Kratz and Wynston Sawyer, INFs Miguel Andujar and Thairo Estrada, OF Estevan Florial from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated TE David Njoku from injured reserve. Elevated DT Joey Ivie to the active roster. Signed DE Cameron Malveaux to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted G Jake Eldrenkamp and WR Marcus Johnson to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted OLB Terrell Lewis to the active roster. Waived DL Eric Banks.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OT Isaiah Wilson from injured reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Cameron Schilling to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed MF Caden Clark to a contract for the 2020 season.

