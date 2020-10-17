Saturday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Rashard Lawrence and OL J.R. Sweezy on injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed DT Brandon Williams on reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated WR Keith Kirkwood from injured reserve. Promoted DT Woodrow Hamilton and DE Austin Larkin to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Kahlil McKenzie to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Elevated S Elijah Benton to the active roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Equanimeous St. Brown from injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the active roster. Activated DT Sheldon Day from injured reserve. Waived DT Eli Ankou. Released S Ibraheim Campbell. Elevated G Jake Eldrenkamp and WR DeMichael Harris to the active roster.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed G Kelechi Osemele on injured reserve. Signed RB Le’Veon Bell.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated LB Blake Cashman and WR Vyncint Smith from injured reserve. Released S Marqui Christian. Promoted QB Mike White to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated DE Vinny Curry and S Will Parks from injured reserve. Promoted TE Jason Croom and DB Elijah Riley to the active roster.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted TE Temarrick Hemingway to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed G Joey Daccord to a three-year contract.

