By The Associated Press

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Cassius Marsh to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Announced T David Bakhtiari is downgraded to out for game against Houston.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Fabian Zetterlund to AIK (Hockey Allesveskan, Sweden).

