Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 5:29 pm
2 min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed TEs Dawson Knox, Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney (PUP list) and Nate Becker (practice squad) on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted WR Duke Williams, OL Jordan Devey, LB Andre Smith and CB Dane Jackson to the active roster. Placed LB Tyrel Dodson on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Michael Joseph on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DT Mike Daniels form injured reserve to active roster. Waived DT Kahlil McKenzie. Promoted CB Winston Rose to the active roster. Placed CB Torry McTyer on the practice squad injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated OL Cam Erving to active roster. Placed LT Brandon Knight on injured reserve. Promoted C Adam Redmond and OT Jordan Mills to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated DB Mike Ford and RB Bo Scarbrough from injured reserve. Promoted TE Isaac Nauta to active roster. Signed OL Beau Benzschawel and P Arryn Siposs to the practice squad. Released RB Dalyn Dawkins and TE Matt Sokol.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Cassius Marsh to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Announced T David Bakhtiari is downgraded to out for game against Houston. Signed LB James Burgess from Atlanta practice squad. Activated LB Lamal Martin from injured reserve. Signed G Ben Braden and DL Billy Winn to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated DE Melvin Ingram and DT Justin Jones form injured reserve. Waived DE Jessie Lemonier and WR Jason Moore. Promoted RB Troymaine Pope to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Denzel Mims and OL Cam Clark from injured reserve. Promoted K/P Sergio Castillo and LB Bryce Hager to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed P Jordan Berry to a new contract. Promoted Trey Edmunds and LB Jayrone Elliot to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated S Dane Cruishank from injured reserve. Elevated LB Darren Bates and OL David Quessenberry from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Tony Brown to the active roster. Promoted WR Jeff Badet and DT Devaroe Lawrence to the active roster. Signed TE Marcus Baugh to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Fabian Zetterlund to AIK (Hockey Allesveskan, Sweden).

