Saturday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated LHP Eduardo Rodriquez, OF Andrew Benintendi, RHP Colten Brewer, LHP Kyle Hart, INF Dustin Pedroia and LHP Chris Sale from 60-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Trent Thornton from the 60-day IL.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released 1B Kevin Cron.
CHICAGO CUBS — Exercised 2021 club option on 1B Anthony Rizzo. Declined 2021 club option on INF Daniel Descalso.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned OF Terrance Gore outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR KhaDarel Hodge from injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated WR Michael Pittman from injured reserve. Waived WR Daurice Fountain.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Nathan Gerry and DE Genard Avery on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Kareem Orr to practice squad. Placed CB Kristian Fulton and OLB Derrick Roberson on injured reserve. Elevated RB D’Onta Foreman and CB Breon Borders from practice squad.
