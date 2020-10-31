Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated LHP Eduardo Rodriquez, OF Andrew Benintendi, RHP Colten Brewer, LHP Kyle Hart, INF Dustin Pedroia and LHP Chris Sale from 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Trent Thornton from the 60-day IL.

National Legue

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released 1B Kevin Cron.

CHICAGO CUBS — Exercised 2021 club option on 1B Anthony Rizzo. Declined 2021 club option on INF Daniel Descalso.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned OF Terrance Gore outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated WR Dwayne Harris from practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR KhaDarel Hodge from injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Elevated S Henry Black from practice squad. Signed WR Seth Roberts to practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated WR Michael Pittman from injured reserve. Waived WR Daurice Fountain.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Cameron Dantzler from reserv/COVID-19. Activated LB Troy Dye from injured reserve. Activated CB Chris Jones from exemption. Activated C Brett Jones, DB Luther Kirk and DT Hercules Mata’afa from practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Nathan Gerry and DE Genard Avery on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Kareem Orr to practice squad. Placed CB Kristian Fulton and OLB Derrick Roberson on injured reserve. Elevated RB D’Onta Foreman and CB Breon Borders from practice squad.

