Saturday’s Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated LHP Eduardo Rodriquez, OF Andrew Benintendi, RHP Colten Brewer, LHP Kyle Hart, INF Dustin Pedroia and LHP Chris Sale from 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Tommy Kahnle refused an outright assignment to Scranton/Wilkes Barre (IL) and elected free agency.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Trent Thornton from the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released 1B Kevin Cron.

CHICAGO CUBS — Exercised 2021 club option on 1B Anthony Rizzo. Declined 2021 club option on INF Daniel Descalso.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned OF Terrance Gore outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Activated RHP Jeff Brigham, 2B Isan Diaz, OF Harold Ramirez, RHP Elieser Hernandez and RHP Jordan Holloway from the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Declined club option on RHP Chris Archer.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed CB Cam Lewis on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated WR Dwayne Harris from practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR KhaDarel Hodge from injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed TE Andrew Beck on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Isaac Nauta. Waived RB Bo Scarbrough.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Elevated S Henry Black from practice squad. Signed WR Seth Roberts to practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed C Cole Toner and RB Troymaine Pope.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated WR Michael Pittman from injured reserve. Waived WR Daurice Fountain.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Cameron Dantzler from reserv/COVID-19. Activated LB Troy Dye from injured reserve. Activated CB Chris Jones from exemption. Activated C Brett Jones, DB Luther Kirk and DT Hercules Mata’afa from practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated DB Cody Davis and LB Josh Uche from injured reserve. Activated DL Tashawn Bower and WR Isaiah Zuber from practice squad. Signed DE Nick Thurman from practice squad. Placed WR Julian Edelman and OL Justin Herron on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS Signed WR Tommylee Lewis.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Nathan Gerry and DE Genard Avery on injured reserve. Waived TE Hakeem Butler.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed NT Chris Wormley on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed RB Jeff Wilson on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived OG John Molchon.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Kareem Orr to practice squad. Placed CB Kristian Fulton and OLB Derrick Roberson on injured reserve. Elevated RB D’Onta Foreman and CB Breon Borders from practice squad.

