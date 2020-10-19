Seattle 0, San Jose 0

|Seattle
|0
|0
|—
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_None.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega.
Yellow Cards_Judson, San Jose, 53rd; Gomez Andrade, Seattle, 76th.
Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, TJ Zablocki, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.
___
Lineups
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Shane O’Neill, Nouhou Tolo (Kelvin Leerdam, 90th+2); Jordy Delem, Joao Paulo, Nicolas Lodeiro, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan; Will Bruin (Miguel Ibarra, 82nd), Jordan Morris.
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima, Tommy Thompson; Cristian Espinoza (Shea Salinas, 85th), Carlos Fierro, Judson, Jackson Yueill; Andy Rios, Chris Wondolowski.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments