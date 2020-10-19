Trending:
Seattle 0, San Jose 0

By The Associated Press
October 19, 2020 12:44 am
< a min read
      
Seattle 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega.

Yellow Cards_Judson, San Jose, 53rd; Gomez Andrade, Seattle, 76th.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, TJ Zablocki, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Shane O’Neill, Nouhou Tolo (Kelvin Leerdam, 90th+2); Jordy Delem, Joao Paulo, Nicolas Lodeiro, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan; Will Bruin (Miguel Ibarra, 82nd), Jordan Morris.

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima, Tommy Thompson; Cristian Espinoza (Shea Salinas, 85th), Carlos Fierro, Judson, Jackson Yueill; Andy Rios, Chris Wondolowski.

