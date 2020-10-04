Trending:
Seattle 104, Las Vegas 91

By The Associated Press
October 4, 2020 5:07 pm
SEATTLE (104)

Clark 8-12 2-2 21, Stewart 7-13 3-4 22, Howard 9-10 3-5 21, Bird 6-9 0-0 16, Loyd 4-10 0-0 8, Magbegor 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 2-4 2-2 6, Canada 4-8 2-2 10, Prince 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 40-70 12-15 104.

LAS VEGAS (91)

McCoughtry 8-16 1-1 17, Wilson 8-17 4-4 20, Swords 1-1 0-0 2, McBride 5-9 0-0 14, Robinson 4-8 0-0 8, Burdick 0-0 0-0 0, Cannon 8-10 0-0 17, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Rodgers 3-7 0-0 9, Young 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 39-75 5-5 91.

Seattle 31 17 27 29 104
Las Vegas 24 18 26 23 91

3-Point Goals_Seattle 12-26 (Stewart 5-8, Bird 4-7, Clark 3-6, Prince 0-2, Loyd 0-3), Las Vegas 8-19 (McBride 4-6, Rodgers 3-7, Cannon 1-2, McCoughtry 0-2, Robinson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 26 (Howard 8), Las Vegas 34 (McCoughtry 8). Assists_Seattle 33 (Bird 10), Las Vegas 29 (Robinson 10). Total Fouls_Seattle 11, Las Vegas 19.

