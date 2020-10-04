Seattle 3, Vancouver 1

Vancouver 0 1 — 1 Seattle 0 3 — 3

First half_None.

Second half_1, Seattle, Joao Paulo, 2, 46th minute; 2, Seattle, Godoy, 1, 53rd; 3, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 8 (Morris), 58th; 4, Vancouver, Montero, 3 (penalty kick), 65th.

Goalies_Vancouver, Bryan Meredith, Isaac Boehmer, Evan Bush; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.

Yellow Cards_Bikel, Vancouver, 26th; Joao Paulo, Seattle, 49th; Cavallini, Vancouver, 52nd; Gomez Andrade, Seattle, 65th.

Red Cards_Bikel, Vancouver, 68th.

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Brian Dunn, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Farhad Dadkho.

Lineups

Vancouver_Bryan Meredith; Ali Adnan, Derek Cornelius, Erik Godoy, Jake Nerwinski; Janio Bikel, David Milinkovic (Ryan Raposo, 65th), Andy Rose (Michael Baldisimo, 65th); Lucas Cavallini (Tosaint Ricketts, 89th), Cristian Dajome (Patrick Metcalfe, 75th), Fredy Montero (Theo Bair, 75th).

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Kelvin Leerdam (Alex Roldan, 76th), Nouhou Tolo (Bradley Shaun Smith, 73rd); Joao Paulo (Josh Atencio, 89th), Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson (Jordy Delem, 73rd); Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz (Will Bruin, 76th).

