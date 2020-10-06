Seattle 92, Las Vegas 59

LAS VEGAS (59)

McCoughtry 2-7 2-2 7, Wilson 7-15 4-4 18, Swords 3-5 0-0 6, McBride 3-7 2-2 9, Robinson 2-7 0-2 4, Burdick 0-2 0-0 0, Cannon 1-4 0-2 2, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Rodgers 0-3 0-0 0, Young 3-12 5-6 11. Totals 22-64 13-18 59.

SEATTLE (92)

Clark 3-8 2-2 10, Stewart 10-14 3-4 26, Howard 2-4 1-2 5, Bird 2-6 0-0 5, Loyd 9-18 0-0 19, Tuck 1-5 0-0 2, Langhorne 0-2 0-0 0, Magbegor 0-2 2-2 2, Russell 3-5 0-0 6, Canada 7-12 1-2 15, Prince 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 38-80 9-12 92.

Las Vegas 21 13 14 11 — 59 Seattle 23 20 32 17 — 92

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 2-5 (McBride 1-2, Rodgers 0-2), Seattle 7-26 (Stewart 3-4, Clark 2-4, Bird 1-4, Loyd 1-5, Langhorne 0-2, Tuck 0-2, Prince 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 33 (Swords 10), Seattle 42 (Loyd 9). Assists_Las Vegas 14 (Wilson 4), Seattle 26 (Bird 7). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 21, Seattle 18.

