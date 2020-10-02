On Air: Federal News Network program
Seattle 93, Las Vegas 80

By The Associated Press
October 2, 2020 9:07 pm
SEATTLE (93)

Clark 2-13 0-0 4, Stewart 15-24 2-2 37, Howard 2-5 2-2 6, Bird 1-5 0-0 2, Loyd 11-17 4-4 28, Magbegor 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 1-1 0-0 2, Canada 1-2 1-2 3, Prince 3-4 3-4 11. Totals 36-72 12-14 93.

LAS VEGAS (80)

McCoughtry 6-15 3-4 20, Wilson 6-20 7-8 19, Swords 1-4 0-0 2, McBride 4-12 2-2 13, Robinson 3-7 2-3 10, Burdick 1-1 0-0 2, Cannon 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Rodgers 0-2 0-0 0, Young 5-13 2-3 12. Totals 27-77 16-20 80.

Seattle 23 34 12 24 93
Las Vegas 21 19 27 13 80

3-Point Goals_Seattle 9-25 (Stewart 5-8, Prince 2-3, Loyd 2-5, Bird 0-3, Clark 0-5), Las Vegas 10-21 (McCoughtry 5-6, McBride 3-7, Robinson 2-3, Rodgers 0-2, Young 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 37 (Stewart 15), Las Vegas 39 (Swords 12). Assists_Seattle 27 (Bird 16), Las Vegas 17 (McBride, Young 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 19, Las Vegas 14.

