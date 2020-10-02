Seattle faces Vancouver following Roldan’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-9-0, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (7-3-3, first in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cristian Roldan leads Seattle into a matchup with Vancouver following a two-goal performance against Los Angeles.

The Sounders are 6-3-2 in conference matchups. Joao Paulo ranks fourth in Western Conference play with three assists. Seattle has 19 assists.

The Whitecaps are 2-6-0 against Western Conference teams. Vancouver is 1-2-0 when it scores just one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has six goals and three assists for Seattle. Raul Ruidiaz has seven goals over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

David Milinkovic has one goal and three assists for Vancouver this year. Fredy Montero has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Whitecaps.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 1.9 assists, 5.8 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Vancouver: 3-7-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 2.6 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Danny Leyva (injured).

Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel, Jasser Khemiri (injured), Russell Teibert (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

