Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Alabama’s Saban cleared to coach after 3rd negative test

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 1:50 pm
< a min read
      

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban will be back on the sideline against Georgia after all.

The Southeastern Conference cleared Saban on Saturday to coach in the game after he tested negative for COVID-19 the past three days.

The move came hours ahead of Saturday night’s game between the second-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 3 Bulldogs.

Saban had initially tested positive on Wednesday, along with athletic director Greg Byrne. Team physician Jimmy Robinson said Saban was tested the next three mornings, and the initial result was deemed a false positive.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

“Those three negative tests satisfied the SEC protocol for a false positive,” Robinson said. “Out of an abundance of caution, two additional PCR tests were administered at the same time on Thursday and Friday and were tested by a separate lab. Those tests were also negative.”

The initial positive came from an outside lab Alabama had used to supplement the testing mandated by the SEC.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First ever National Museum of the US Army set to open on Veterans Day