Second QMJHL team hit with multiple COVID-19 positives

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 10:09 pm
LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — The Sherbrooke Phoenix said Thursday that eight members of the organization tested positive of COVID-19, a day after the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League rival Blainville-Boisbriand Armada announced 18 positive cases.

The Phoenix and the Armada played twice last weekend as the QMJHL opened its season.

All Phoenix team activities are suspended and players and staff will be in isolation for 14 days.

Ten QMJHL games were postponed Wednesday, including four involving Sherbrooke over the next two weeks.

The QMJHL also has had to react to an announcement prohibiting sports in COVID-19 hot zones in the Montreal and Quebec areas, affecting the Armada and Quebec Remparts.

The QMJHL is the only one of three Canadian major junior hockey leagues to have opened play this season. The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League have said they hope to start in December.

QMJHL teams are playing solely within their divisions, with the six Maritime clubs remaining in the Atlantic bubble.

