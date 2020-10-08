On Air: America in the Morning
Senators acquire defenseman Erik Gudbranson from Ducks

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 10:02 pm
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators acquired defenseman Erik Gudbranson from the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday for a fifth-round selection in the 2021 draft.

Gudbranson, an Ottawa native, had four goals, five assists and 95 penalty minutes in 51 games with Pittsburgh and Anaheim in 2019-20. In 518 career games with Florida, Vancouver, Pittsburgh and Anaheim, the 28-year-old defender has 20 goals, 53 assists and 581 penalty minutes.

