Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Servicewomen killed in Alabama plane crash identified

By The Associated Press
October 25, 2020 8:42 pm
1 min read
      

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have identified the two service members who were killed when their plane crashed in a residential Alabama neighborhood.

U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett, 24, and U.S. Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross, 30, were on a routine training flight Friday out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, when their plane crashed in Foley, Alabama, news outlets reported.

The T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed around 5 p.m. Friday. No one was injured on the ground.

The crash happened near a Baldwin County public school when students were still on campus during an after-school program. Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler said the crash was “a little too close for comfort.”

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Garrett, of Waxhaw, North Carolina, was a student aviator for the Coast Guard. She was identified by Rear Adm. William Kelly, superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Kelly said Garrett graduated from the academy in New London, Connecticut, in May 2019, and majored in marine and environmental sciences. She was a regimental activities officer at the academy, and competed as a middle-distance runner in track and field.

Ross, of Wixom, Michigan, was identified by the Navy. She was a member of the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor’s Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps. Ross served three years with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 out of Norfolk, Virginia, before joining the Florida based Training Squadron Two in 2018.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Lifestyle News Sports News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth