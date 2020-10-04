On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sinclair’s goal gives the Thorns 1-1 draw with the Royals

By The Associated Press
October 4, 2020 12:18 am
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Christine Sinclair’s goal in the 59th minute pulled the Portland Thorns into a 1-1 draw with the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League fall series match on Saturday night.

Amy Rodriguez scored for the Royals in the ninth minute. Thorns goalkeeper Britt Eckerstom stopped Lo’eau Labonta, but a charging Rodriguez scored on the rebound.

But Sinclair, who had a hat trick in a 4-1 victory against OL Reign on Wednesday night, scored the equalizer early in the second half and Eckerstrom saved Tziarra King’s shot as stoppage time drew to a close to end the match.

Portland (2-0-1) defeated the Royals 3-0 to open the fall series. The league is playing regional games in local markets after the Challenge Cup tournament in a bubble in Utah this summer.

Portland has one remaining game next weekend against the Reign. The Royals (0-2-1) also have a game left, on Oct. 17 against the Reign.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

