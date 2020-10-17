On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Smith runs for 157 yards, 2 TDs in Navy’s 27-23 victory

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 4:18 pm
1 min read
      

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Nelson Smith ran for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns and Navy defeated East Carolina 27-23 on Saturday.

Smith, a senior, bested his career high for the second straight game after gaining 120 yards in a win over Temple last week. Jamale Carothers added 82 yards and another score for the Midshipmen (3-2, 3-0 American).

Rahjai Harris, who rushed for 115 yards the week before, had career highs with 172 yards and an 80-yard TD for the Pirates (1-3, 1-2). ECU freshman Mason Garcia made his first start in place of Holton Ahlers, who, along with a handful of other Pirates, had to sit following COVID-19 contract tracing.

Navy quarterback Dalen Morris, who scored his first career rushing touchdown in the first half, was knocked out of the game on a late hit with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

Tyger Goslin took over for Morris and shortly afterward Smith’s 29-yard score gave Navy a 20-13 lead. The Midshipmen added their second fourth-down touchdown on Carothers’ 3-yard TD on the final play of the third quarter, a drive that began at the 50 after Tobe Okafor dropped Garcia for a 5-yard loss on fourth down. Okafor also blocked a first-half field-goal attempt.

On ECU’s ensuing possession, Harris raced 80 yards for a score and Jake Verity added his third field goal to close the gap to 27-23. But Navy ate up over six minutes and ECU could do nothing with their final 23 seconds.

ECU limited attendance to 7 percent capacity at 50,000-seat Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and had 3,500 fans in attendance.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First ever National Museum of the US Army set to open on Veterans Day