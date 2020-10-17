On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
South Alabama gets first win in new stadium, beats Texas St.

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 4:20 pm
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Desmond Trotter tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kawaan Baker with about seven minutes to play, helping South Alabama pull away in its Sun Belt Conference opener with a 30-20 victory over Texas State on Saturday.

It was the Jaguars’ first win at the new 24,450-seat Hancock Whitney Stadium, which was limited to 25 percent capacity.

Trotter’s TD pass gave the Jaguars a 27-20 lead. South Alabama (2-2, 1-0) forced a three-and-out on the Bobcats’ ensuing series, and Diego Guajardo’s 44-yard field goal with 1:09 remaining capped a 10-play, 4-minute drive.

Trotter was 18-of-22 passing for 187 yards. Baker finished with five catches for 43 yards. Carlos Davis ran for a season-best 113 yards for his third career 100-yard rushing game. Davis had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Jalen Tolbert had nine receptions for 91 yards and caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Chance Lovertich that gave the Jaguars a 17-10 halftime lead.

Brady McBride was 28 of 40 for 260 yards passing with a touchdown pass to lead Texas State (1-5, 1-2).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

