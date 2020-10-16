Spanish women’s soccer group starts online diversity academy

Trending:
By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020 4:08 pm
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish organization has launched a virtual academy to promote diversity in sports.

The platform Leadership Woman Football made the announcement during its annual congress on Thursday and Friday.

The academy will offer courses to promote the debate of issues including gender equality and racism. Courses on entrepreneurship and leadership in sports are also available.

The LWF congress was scheduled to take place at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao earlier this year but was postponed and became a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first edition was held at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Among the participants this week were Pia Sundhage, the Brazil and former U.S. Women’s coach, and Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s chief women’s football officer. There were also Jorge Vilda, the Spain Women’s coach, Portland Thorns player Raquel “Rocky” Rodríguez, and Julie Uhrman, founder and president of NWSL soccer team Angel City.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

