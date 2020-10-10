On Air: This Just In
Special teams, defense spark unbeaten Liberty to 40-7 win

By The Associated Press
October 10, 2020 3:35 pm
1 min read
      

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Treon Sibley and Damario Douglas starred on special teams and Liberty beat Louisiana-Monroe 40-7 on Saturday.

Sibley recovered a dropped snap by punter Daniel Sparks in the end zone for a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and blocked a punt that Chancellor Smith recovered to lead 31-0 in the third quarter. Douglas had a 38-yard punt return that led to Liberty’s first points and returned another 73 yards for a fourth-quarter TD.

Malik Willis, who sat out Liberty’s last game with an injury to his left arm, returned to throw for 177 yards and rush for another 87, including a touchdown.

Interceptions by Javon Scruggs and Marcus Haskins led to scores and a 24-0 halftime lead.

Liberty, in its third FBS season, is 4-0 for the first time since 2008. The Flames outgained the Warhawks 400-198.

Colby Suits, who came in averaging over 260 yards passing to lead the Sun Belt Conference, was just 13 of 29 for 78 yards and two interceptions for ULM (0-5) before giving way to Jeremy Hunt, who threw for a touchdown in the final quarter. Josh Pederson became the fifth tight end in ULM history to go over 1,000 career yards receiving.

Because of state COVID restrictions, attendance was limited to 1,000 fans.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

