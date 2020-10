Sporting Kansas City 1, Cincinnati 0

By The Associated Press

Sporting Kansas City 0 1 — 1 Cincinnati 0 0 — 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Espinoza, 2 (Pulido), 57th minute.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp; Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Bobby Edwards.

Yellow Cards_Puncec, Sporting Kansas City, 60th.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Gjovalin Bori, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Joshua Encarnacion.

___

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Amadou Dia, Andreu Fontas, Jaylin Lindsey, Roberto Puncec; Felipe Hernandez (Roger Espinoza, 46th), Gadi Kinda (Cameron Duke, 81st), Ilie Sanchez; Alan Pulido (Erik Hurtado, 90th), Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton (Gerso Fernandes, 46th).

Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Zico Bailey (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 78th), Andrew Gutman, Nick Hagglund, Tom Pettersson (Jimmy McLaughlin, 90th); Frankie Amaya, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Haris Medunjanin, Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brandon Vazquez, 80th), Siem de Jong; Jurgen Locadia (Yuya Kubo, 77th).

