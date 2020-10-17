On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sporting Kansas City 2, Chicago 2

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 6:04 pm
Sporting Kansas City 1 1 2
Chicago 1 1 2

First half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Hurtado, 4, 35th minute; 2, Chicago, Beric, 7, 45th+2.

Second half_3, Sporting Kansas City, Kinda, 5 (Sanchez), 83rd; 4, Chicago, Mihailovic, 2, 90th+5.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp; Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Connor Sparrow.

Yellow Cards_Pineda, Chicago, 22nd.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Adam Garner, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Amadou Dia, Jaylin Lindsey, Roberto Puncec, Winston Reid; Gianluca Busio, Cameron Duke (Roger Espinoza, 67th), Gadi Kinda (Felipe Hernandez, 85th), Ilie Sanchez; Erik Hurtado (Khiry Shelton, 78th), Johnny Russell.

Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Wyatt Omsberg (Brian Gutierrez, 90th), Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Ignacio Aliseda (Przemyslaw Frankowski, 60th), Alvaro Medran; Robert Beric, Fabian Herbers (Djordje Mihailovic, 60th), C.J. Sapong (Elliot Collier, 80th).

