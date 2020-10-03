On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sporting Kansas City 2, Houston 1

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 10:19 pm
Sporting Kansas City 1 1 2
Houston 0 1 1

First half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Pulido, 4 (Busio), 34th minute.

Second half_2, Sporting Kansas City, Pulido, 5 (Busio), 73rd; 3, Houston, Junqua, 1, 84th.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp; Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper.

Yellow Cards_Dia, Sporting Kansas City, 39th; Struna, Houston, 45th+2; Vera, Houston, 72nd; Quintero, Houston, 77th; Reid, Sporting Kansas City, 77th; Sanchez, Sporting Kansas City, 82nd; Espinoza, Sporting Kansas City, 90th; Figueroa, Houston, 90th+6; Melia, Sporting Kansas City, 90th+6.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Matthew Osterhouse, Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Amadou Dia, Roberto Puncec, Winston Reid, Graham Zusi; Gianluca Busio, Felipe Hernandez (Roger Espinoza, 61st), Ilie Sanchez; Alan Pulido (Erik Hurtado, 80th), Johnny Russell (Gerso Fernandes, 88th), Khiry Shelton.

Houston_Marko Maric; Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist (Sam Junqua, 78th), Kiki Struna, Zarek Valentin; Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia (Niko Hansen, 58th), Matias Vera; Ariel Lassiter (Nico Lemoine, 69th), Mauro Manotas (Christian Ramirez, 69th), Darwin Quintero.

