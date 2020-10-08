Sports on TV

On Air: America in the Morning
Get Email Alerts

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 10:03 pm
5 min read
      
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 10
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany

3 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.

6 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Pala National, Fox Raceway, Pala, Calif.

8 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia

ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Louisiana (Lafayette)

ESPNU —Louisiana (Monroe) at Liberty

FOX — Texas at Oklahoma

SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — The Citadel at Army

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas Tech at Iowa State

CBS — Tennessee at Georgia

ESPN2 — Texas (San Antonio) at Brigham Young

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College

ESPNU — Middle Tennessee State at Florida International

FOX — Kansas State at Texas Christian

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Temple at Navy

ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Miami at Clemson

ESPN2 — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana Tech

NBC — Florida State at Notre Dame

SECN — Mississippi State at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Charlotte at North Texas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Alabama (Birmingham) at Wake Forest

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

12 p.m

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — NC at LG

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston (WelterWeights), Paris

MLB BASEBALL
8:08 p.m.

FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 5, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary)

RUGBY
4:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Parramatta, Semifinal

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Exeter, Semifinal (taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester United at Tottenham

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Girl’s Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris

9 a.m.

NBC — WTA: The French Open: Women’s Final, Roland Garros, Paris

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris —

Sunday, October 11
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Aramco Eifel Grand Prix, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany

11 a.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Barcelona, Spain (taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.

3 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

ESPNU — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Navy at Pittsburgh

2 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Alabama

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

4 p.m.

SECN — Louisiana State at Mississippi State

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

CYCLING
11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles (taped)

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

12 p.m

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Baltimore, Jacksonville at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Arizona at NY Jets, Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, LA Rams at Washington

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Miami at San Francisco

4:25 a.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Cleveland, NY Giants at Dallas, Denver at New England

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Minnesota at Seattle

RODEO
3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Tulsa, Okla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France

7 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FA-WSL: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester City at Chelsea

TENNIS
5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris

9 a.m.

NBC — WTA: The French Open: Men’s Final, Roland Garros, Paris

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds —

Sign up for breaking news alerts

