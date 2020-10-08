Sports on TV

|(All times Eastern)
|Saturday, October 10
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.
NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Pala National, Fox Raceway, Pala, Calif.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord N.C.
ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia
ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Louisiana (Lafayette)
ESPNU —Louisiana (Monroe) at Liberty
FOX — Texas at Oklahoma
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
CBSSN — The Citadel at Army
ABC — Texas Tech at Iowa State
CBS — Tennessee at Georgia
ESPN2 — Texas (San Antonio) at Brigham Young
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College
ESPNU — Middle Tennessee State at Florida International
FOX — Kansas State at Texas Christian
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
CBSSN — Temple at Navy
ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi
ABC — Miami at Clemson
ESPN2 — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana Tech
NBC — Florida State at Notre Dame
SECN — Mississippi State at Kentucky
ESPNU — Charlotte at North Texas
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Alabama (Birmingham) at Wake Forest
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|12:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — NC at LG
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston (WelterWeights), Paris
FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 5, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary)
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Parramatta, Semifinal
NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Exeter, Semifinal (taped)
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester United at Tottenham
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Girl’s Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
NBC — WTA: The French Open: Women’s Final, Roland Garros, Paris
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris —
|Sunday, October 11
|AUTO RACING
|8:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Aramco Eifel Grand Prix, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Barcelona, Spain (taped)
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
ACCN — Navy at Pittsburgh
SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
ESPNU — Arkansas at Alabama
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
SECN — Louisiana State at Mississippi State
7 p.m.
5 p.m.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles (taped)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)
CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Baltimore, Jacksonville at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Arizona at NY Jets, Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, LA Rams at Washington
FOX — Miami at San Francisco
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Cleveland, NY Giants at Dallas, Denver at New England
NBC — Minnesota at Seattle
CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Tulsa, Okla.
ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France
ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC
FS1 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester City at Chelsea
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
NBC — WTA: The French Open: Men’s Final, Roland Garros, Paris
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds —
