Sports on TV

Adv24 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, October 26 COLLEGE GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at LA Rams

SOCCER (MEN’S) 1:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Brighton & Hove Albion

SWIMMING 10 a.m.

CBSSN — ISL: The N 4, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary —

Tuesday, October 27 AMERICAN FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: Conquerors vs. Generals, San Antonio

COLLEGE GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 6, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (if necessary)

SWIMMING 10 a.m.

CBSSN — ISL: The N 4, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary —

Wednesday, October 28 COLLEGE GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri

CYCLING 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 8, Logroño to Alto de Moncalvillo, 101 miles, (taped)

GOLF 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (if necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC

10 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland —

Thursday, October 29 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — South Alabama at Georgia Southern

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri

GOLF 5:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

12 p.m.

GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL 8:20 p.m.

FOX — Atlanta at Carolina

NFLN — Atlanta at Carolina —

Friday, October 30 AUTO RACING 8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Maryland

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — East Carolina at Tulsa

9:45 p.m.

FS1 — Hawaii at Wyoming

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at Texas Christian

GOLF 5:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

12 p.m.

GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

6 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.)

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton —

Saturday, October 31 AUTO RACING 5:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Draft Top 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Boston College at Clemson

ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse

ESPN — Memphis at Cincinnati OR Kansas State at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati OR Kansas State at West Virginia

ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Georgia State

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

SECN — Georgia at Kentucky

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

CBS — Louisiana State at Auburn

ESPN — Northwestern at Iowa

ESPN2 — Texas Christian at Baylor

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

ESPNU — Appalachian State at Louisiana (Monroe)

FOX — TBA

SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi State at Alabama

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Ohio State at Penn State

ESPN2 — Navy at Southern Methodist

SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia

ESPNU — Louisiana at Texas State

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Western Kentucky at Brigham Young

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

CYCLING 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 11, Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo, 105 miles, (taped)

GOLF 6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

12 p.m.

GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

KBO BASEBALL 3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

RUGBY 2 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: Scotland at Wales (taped)

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: Ireland at France

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: England at Italy (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: TBA —

Sunday, November 1 AUTO RACING 7:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA Weathertech

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FISHING 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Santee Cooper Lake, Charleston, S.C.

GOLF 4:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

11 a.m.

GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

4 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United —

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.