Sports on TV

|Monday, October 26
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — The East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — Chicago at LA Rams
NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Brighton & Hove Albion
CBSSN — ISL: The N 4, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary —
|Tuesday, October 27
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
FS1 — The Spring League: Conquerors vs. Generals, San Antonio
GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 6, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (if necessary)
CBSSN — ISL: The N 4, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary —
|Wednesday, October 28
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — The East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee
ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri
|CYCLING
|1 a.m. (Thursday)
NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 8, Logroño to Alto de Moncalvillo, 101 miles, (taped)
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (if necessary)
ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA
FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC
ESPN — MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland —
|Thursday, October 29
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — South Alabama at Georgia Southern
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor
ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FOX — Atlanta at Carolina
NFLN — Atlanta at Carolina —
|Friday, October 30
|AUTO RACING
|8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Maryland
ESPN2 — East Carolina at Tulsa
FS1 — Hawaii at Wyoming
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Texas Christian
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.)
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton —
|Saturday, October 31
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Draft Top 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ABC — Boston College at Clemson
ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse
ESPN — Memphis at Cincinnati OR Kansas State at West Virginia
ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati OR Kansas State at West Virginia
ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Georgia State
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
SECN — Georgia at Kentucky
ABC — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
CBS — Louisiana State at Auburn
ESPN — Northwestern at Iowa
ESPN2 — Texas Christian at Baylor
FS1 — TBA
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville
ESPNU — Appalachian State at Louisiana (Monroe)
FOX — TBA
SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt
ESPN — Mississippi State at Alabama
ABC — Ohio State at Penn State
ESPN2 — Navy at Southern Methodist
SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia
ESPNU — Louisiana at Texas State
ESPN — Western Kentucky at Brigham Young
FS1 — TBA
|CYCLING
|1 a.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 11, Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo, 105 miles, (taped)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
ESPN2 — TBA
NBCSN — Six Nations: Scotland at Wales (taped)
NBCSN — Six Nations: Ireland at France
NBCSN — Six Nations: England at Italy (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|10:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley
NBC — Premier League: TBA —
|Sunday, November 1
|AUTO RACING
|7:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
NBCSN — IMSA Weathertech
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Santee Cooper Lake, Charleston, S.C.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.
CBS — Regional Coverage
FOX — Regional Coverage
CBS — Regional Coverage
FOX — Regional Coverage
NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United —
