Stars re-sign Denis Gurianov to $5.1M, 2-year contract

By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 3:34 pm
< a min read
      

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars re-signed Denis Gurianov to a $5.1 million, two-year contract Thursday that counts as $2.55 million each season through 2021-22.

The 23-year-old Russian right winger ranked second on the team with nine postseason goals and scored two game-winners during the Stars’ Stanley Cup Final run.

Gurianov scored arguably the biggest goal of the Stars’ playoff journey: on the power play in overtime of Game 5 of the Western Conference final against Vegas that sent them to the Cup Final. He also scored the Game 4 winner a round earlier to put Dallas up 3-1 on Colorado, a series it won in seven.

Gurianov made his NHL playoff debut in the bubble and had 17 points in 27 postseason games. He had 29 points on 20 goals and nine assists in 64 games during the shortened regular season. His 20 goals tied for second among rookies.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

