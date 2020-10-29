Steelers, Ravens renew rivalry in duel for 1st place

PITTSBURGH (6-0) at BALTIMORE (5-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Steelers 5-1; Ravens 3-2-1

SERIES RECORD – Steelers lead 28-24

LAST MEETING – Ravens beat Steelers 28-10 on Dec. 29, 2019 at Baltimore

LAST WEEK – Steelers beat Titans 27-24; Ravens had bye, beat Philadelphia 30-28 on Oct. 18

AP PRO32 RANKING – Steelers No. 1, Ravens No. 3

STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (11), PASS (23).

STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (2), PASS (6).

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (1), PASS (31).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (10t), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — It’s a showdown for first place in AFC North. … The Steelers are the NFL’s last unbeaten team. In each of the last two seasons, and in three of the last five, the league’s last undefeated team has advanced to the Super Bowl. … Baltimore and Pittsburgh are tied atop the NFL in QB hits with 64. … The Steelers lead the NFL with 26 sacks. Baltimore is tied with Washington for fifth most (22). … Baltimore swept the Steelers last year and is 14-13 vs. Pittsburgh under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. … The Steelers are seeking the second 7-0 start in franchise history. The 1978 team won its first seven games on the way to a 14-2 record and eventually the franchise’s third Super Bowl win in five years. … Pittsburgh is the first team since the 2004 Patriots to play three straight games against opponents with one loss or fewer after Week 4 (Browns 4-1, Titans 5-0, Ravens 5-1). … The Steelers have topped 26 points in each of their first six games for the first time in team history. … The Steelers have at least one sack in 63 straight games, the third-longest streak in NFL history. Five players have at least three sacks. No other team in the league has four players with at least three sacks. … Pittsburgh had as much success as anyone in keeping Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in check in 2019. The Steelers sacked the eventual NFL MVP five times and picked off three passes in Jackson’s lone start against them last season, though the Ravens did win 26-23 in overtime. … Steelers LB Rob Spillane impressed in his first career start last week against the Titans while replacing injured starter Devin Bush. Spillane had three tackles, including a memorable collision with Tennessee RB Derrick Henry at the goal line in which Spillane stuffed Henry for no gain. … Pittsburgh has started 2-0 on the road for the first time since 2010, which is also the last time the Steelers reached the Super Bowl. … Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger missed both meetings with the Ravens last year due to a right elbow injury. Roethlisberger is 13-10 all-time against Ravens. … The Ravens have won four straight following a bye and are 10-2 after a bye under Harbaugh. … Baltimore is 22-4 in the regular season with Jackson as a starter. He’s 1-0 against the Steelers. … Jackson has 35 TD passes and only three interceptions in his last 14 regular-season starts. … Baltimore has forced a turnover in 19 straight games, the longest active streak in the league. The team record is 28. … Since Jackson became the starter in Week 11 of 2018, Baltimore has scored at least 20 points in 29 consecutive games, the second-longest such streak in NFL history behind Denver (30 straight from 12/2/2012-11/9/2014). … During their three-game winning streak, the Ravens have 16 sacks and 41 QB hits. Calais Campbell had three sacks vs. Philadelphia. … Baltimore has 29 straight games with at least 100 yards rushing. … Harbaugh’s .619 winning percentage (including playoffs) ranks fourth among active coaches. … Ravens punter Sam Koch has played in 230 straight games, a franchise record. … Baltimore has a plus-6 turnover differential. Since 2000, the Ravens are 122-17 in games with a plus differential. … The Ravens are 74-25 at home under Harbaugh, including 22-4 in November. … Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker has a 90.8% career success rate on field goal tries, the best percentage in NFL history. He’s 13 for 14 this season. … DE Yannick Ngakoue should make his Ravens debut after being obtained last week in trade with Vikings. … Rookie MLB Patrick Queen leads the team with 44 tackles. … Fantasy tip: Baltimore’s Mark Andrews has 15 touchdowns since the start of last season, most among NFL tight ends. His 1,095 yards rank fourth among TEs over that span.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.