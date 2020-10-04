Sunday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed FB Khari Blasingame on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Announced F Alan Pulido has been selected to the Mexican Men’s National Team for two upcoming matches in the Netherlands.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed D Andrej Sekera to a two-year contract.
