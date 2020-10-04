Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
October 4, 2020 6:49 pm
< a min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed FB Khari Blasingame on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Announced F Alan Pulido has been selected to the Mexican Men’s National Team for two upcoming matches in the Netherlands.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Andrej Sekera to a two-year contract.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane