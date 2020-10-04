Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced pitching coach Paul Menhart will not return for the 2021 season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed FB Khari Blasingame on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Announced F Alan Pulido has been selected to the Mexican Men’s National Team for two upcoming matches in the Netherlands.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Andrej Sekera to a two-year contract.

