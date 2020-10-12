On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Syracuse defensive standout Andre Cisco out for season

By The Associated Press
October 12, 2020 3:03 pm
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse preseason All-American defensive standout Andre Cisco will miss the rest of the season, coach Dino Babers said Monday toward the end of his weekly news conference.

Cisco was inserted as the rover in the Orange’s new 3-3-5 defensive scheme and had 11 tackles and one interception in the two games he played. He was injured in a freak collision with a teammate in pregame warmups for the Georgia Tech game in the Carrier Dome just over two weeks ago and hadn’t played since.

Cisco, a junior safety from Long Island, entered the season with 12 interceptions, tops among returning players in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Babers also said he hadn’t received a medical update on quarterback Tommy DeVito. The redshirt junior suffered an injury to his left leg when he was sacked for a fifth time late in a 38-24 home loss to Duke on Saturday and had to be helped off the field.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

