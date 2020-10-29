Tagovailoa will be Dolphins’ 22nd starting QB since Marino

LOS ANGELES RAMS (5-2) at MIAMI (3-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE – Rams by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Rams 4-3; Dolphins 4-2

SERIES RECORD – Dolphins lead 11-2

LAST MEETING – Dolphins won at Rams 14-10 on Nov. 20, 2016

LAST WEEK – Rams beat Bears 24-10; Dolphins had a bye, beat Jets 24-0 on Oct. 18

AP PRO32 RANKING – Rams No. 10, Dolphins No. 17

RAMS OFFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (4), PASS (11).

RAMS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (12), PASS (12).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (29), PASS (22).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (16), PASS (7).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jared Goff made his NFL debut against the Dolphins at a rainy Coliseum in November 2016. Miami scored two touchdowns in the final 4:02 to steal a 14-10 win, sending LA into an 0-7 spiral to end its homecoming season. … Rams coach Sean McVay is facing the Dolphins for the first time. … The Rams last week improved to 30-0 when leading at halftime under McVay. It is the longest such active streak in the NFL. … The Rams have trailed for less than 54 minutes all season, including just 5:18 combined in their five victories. … Goff’s next touchdown pass will be his 100th, making him the sixth QB to reach the mark with the Rams. Two-time NFL MVP Kurt Warner threw 102 TD passes for St. Louis. … Goff has been sacked only eight times this season, including just twice in the last three games. … Goff leads the NFL with a 141.1 quarterback rating in the fourth quarter. … Including the playoffs, the Rams are 22-10 away from Los Angeles under McVay, the NFL’s most successful road coach since 2017. Yet Los Angeles has won only three of its last eight away from home, and is coming off only its second road loss to a team with a losing record under McVay, falling 24-16 at San Francisco two weeks ago. … Rams P Johnny Hekker is on a roll after the four-time Pro Bowler dropped all five of his punts inside the 10 against the Bears last week. … Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd is growing into a role with his new team, and he’s second on the Rams with four sacks after picking up two last week. … First-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa will make his first NFL start and become the 22nd player to start at QB for the Dolphins since Dan Marino retired nearly 21 years ago. … The Dolphins are on pace for their highest-scoring season since 1986, averaging 26.7 points per game. They’ve won back-to-back games by 24 points or more for the first time since 1983. … The Dolphins’ point differential of plus-47 ranks fourth in the league, and is their best through six games since 2002. … Miami has a chance to rise above .500 for the first time under second-year coach Brian Flores. … The Dolphins’ defense is the best in the league with a third-down conversion rate of 31%. They’ve held two consecutive opponents to less than 150 yards passing for the first time since 2010. … CB Xavien Howard has interceptions in four consecutive games, one short of Dick Westmoreland’s team record set in 1967. … Miami has allowed only 10 sacks after giving up a league-high 58 last year. … Miami’s Jason Sanders was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October. He’s 11 for 11 on field goals and 7 for 7 on extra points. … Fantasy tip: Rams DT Aaron Donald ranks second in the NFL with eight sacks despite near-constant double teams, and he could have a big day against a rookie QB making his first start and a Miami line with two rookies.

