On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Tajouri-Shradi scores twice, NYCFC rolls past DC United 4-1

By The Associated Press
October 7, 2020 10:20 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored twice and New York City FC beat D.C. United 4-1 on Wednesday night in its return to Yankee Stadium for the first time in eight months.

NYCFC (8-6-2) has won three straight matches, outscoring opponents 11-3 during the stretch. D.C. (2-9-5) has lost four consecutive matches and is winless in seven.

Tajouri-Shradi scored on a penalty kick in the 55th minute. Eight minutes later, Tajouri-Shradi again beat goalkeeper Bill Hamid with a left-footed shot from close range.

Valentin Castellanos also scored on a penalty kick in the 4th minute for NYCFC. Keaton Parks capped the scoring with his second goal of the season in the 88th.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick for D.C. United in the 12th minute.

Hamid finished with seven saves.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service announces a new stamp to celebrate Kwanzaa